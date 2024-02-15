AP govt. to honour Village volunteers from today, increases cash prizes

Andhra Pradesh state government is recognising and honouring the efforts of volunteers who are actively involved in providing special services at the grassroots level. These volunteers play an important role in implementing welfare schemes and development programs without any bias or corruption. The Chief Minister, YS Jagan mohan Reddy, will officially launch the program at Firangipuram in Guntur district.

As part of this recognition, the government will be presenting Seva Vajra Awards to five individuals in each Assembly Constituency who have provided exceptional services. The cash prize for these awards was previously set at Rs.30,000 for the past three years but has now been increased by 50 percent to Rs.45,000.

Additionally, Seva Ratna awards will be given to five volunteers at the mandal and municipality level who have demonstrated outstanding service. In the last three years, these awards came with a cash prize of Rs.20,000, which has now been increased to Rs.30,000.

Furthermore, all remaining volunteers who have served for at least one year without any complaints or disputes will be presented with Sevamitra awards. In the past, these awards came with a cash prize of Rs.10,000, but the government has decided to increase the amount to Rs.15,000.



The increased cash prizes will be presented to the volunteers during the upcoming awards ceremony to acknowledge and appreciate their dedication and contributions.