AP govt. to inaugurate 165 new Veterinary Ambulances today

The Andhra Pradesh government is taking steps towards expanding the services of YSR Sanchara Pasu Aarogya brought by the government with the aim of providing better medical services to the domestic animals. It is already known that 175 vehicles have been made available at a cost of Rs.129.07 crore, one per constituency.

In addition to these, another 165 vehicles at a cost of Rs.111.62 crores are going to hit the roads from today. CM YS Jagan will wave the flag at Tadepalli camp office on Wednesday and start these. In the case of these ambulances, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and other states are taking steps by taking the inspiration of AP.

An integrated call center 155251 set up by the state government has been linked with the 1962 call center at the national level for these ambulances. Ambulance can be availed through these numbers. Veterinarian, veterinary diploma assistant and driver cum attendants have been made available in this ambulance along with 81 types of medicines worth Rs.35,000.

Along with 54 types of state-of-the-art equipment, a hydraulic lift capable of lifting a thousand kg has been installed. GVK-EMRI has been entrusted with the management responsibilities. The call center received 3.75 lakh phone calls in 8 months at an average of 1,500 per day, and each vehicle travels an average of over 120 kilometers per day providing medical services.