AP govt. to increase Thalli Bidda express services for pregnant women to 500

The government of Andhra Pradesh is going to further expand the services of Maternal and Child Express (102), which will transport mothers safely home after delivery in government hospitals. There are currently 270 Thalli Bidda express vehicles across the state transporting babies home. In addition to these, the government is expanding its services with a total of 500 vehicles, including another 230 vehicles. Medical and health officials are taking steps to make maternal and child express access to the government hospital, which handles 2 to 5 deliveries a day.



Exercises are underway to launch 500 vehicle services from January. At present, there are not enough vehicles or in some areas cars, buses and babysitters are going home at their own expense. The availability of more vehicle services will reduce the burden of transport costs on poor and middle-class families. GVK is currently providing the Thalli Bidda express services. The GVK company is due to expire by the end of this month and Aurobindo Pharma, which has been operating 104 and 108 vehicle services will provide Thalli Bidda express services. The company will launch services with 500 new vehicles.



The vehicle is currently moving two babies on a trip on the Baby Express. The two babysitters and the two attendants who were with them were having trouble getting into the same vehicle. The government is checking these difficulties and making available a single child per trip. This will also allow two family members to accompany the baby in the vehicle.