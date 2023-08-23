AP govt. to live telecast the landing of Chandrayan-3 on moon in schools

Amid the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon today, the live broadcasts will be available in government buildings throughout Andhra Pradesh for students to have a view. The AP Education Department has instructed the District Educational Officers (DEOs) to make arrangements for viewing the event in schools from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. The live broadcasts will be facilitated through interactive flat panels installed in schools.



The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is at the final stage of its ambitious Chandrayaan-3 mission. In a few hours, a historic moment will unfold on the moon as Chandrayaan-3 stands on the verge of making history. The Vikram Lander is scheduled to touch down on the moon today (Wednesday) at 6:04 pm, specifically at the South Pole.

The rough breaking phase will last for 11 minutes, during which the lander will autonomously navigate its landing. If all goes well, the landing will be executed using two engines. ISRO will provide a live streaming from 5:20 pm. If the lander successfully lands, India will become the first country to achieve a safe landing at the South Pole of the Moon. India and the rest of the world are eagerly awaiting this crucial moment with just a few hours remaining.