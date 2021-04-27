AP govt. transfers Sangam Diary ownership to Guntur Dairy Cooperative Society, releases GO

The Andhra Pradesh government has taken a crucial decision in the case of Guntur District Sangam Dairy and transferred the ownership to Guntur District Dairy Cooperative Society. The AP government has released GO, changing the ownership rights of Sangam Dairy and handed over the responsibility of day to day operations to Tenali sub-collector. Tenali sub-collector Mayur Ashok has reached Dairy who will enquire about the situation there.

The government says GO was released with the intention of not disrupting the daily activities of the dairy. It is learnt that ACB officials have arrested chairman Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar for alleged irregularities in Sangam Dairy. He was remanded in custody pending his appearance in court.

Also, ACB officials have been raiding Sangam Dairy for five days. Former MLA Narendra Kumar, on the other hand, has already approached the high court on dairy matters. The petition is still pending in the High Court.