AP govt. withdraws three capital bill, YS Jagan to announce it in state assembly

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday informed the High Court that the state will have only one capital Amaravati.



With this announcement, the state cabinet has decided to withdraw the Three Capitals Bill as it has some technical problems.

The YSRCP government had proposed three different capitals for the state, Amaravati a legislative capital, Visakhapatnam an executive one and Kurnool the judicial capital.



This decision assumes importance in the wake of recent statement of Union Home Minister Amit Shah that only Amaravati will be the capital. It is a great victory of the farmers who have been agitating for about two years.



It is learnt that the government has prepared the new bill over the capital issue, which will be announced by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. It has to be seen what the bill would be.