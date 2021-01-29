AP Gram Panchayat Elections: Nominations process for first phase polls to begin today

The nomination process for the first phase of Gram Panchayat elections will begun from Friday. The state Election Commission on Thursday officially announced that elections would be held for 3,249 panchayats across the state except Vizianagaram district on February 9. Returning officers by panchayat will issue notifications on Friday at 10.30 am in the Gram Panchayats and the nominations are received for three days between 10.30 am and 5 pm. In addition to the post of Sarpanch, nominations are also accepted for the posts of ward members confirmed within the respective Gram Panchayats.

Meanwhile, the election dates for Vizianagaram, Prakasam and West Godavari districts have been changed in four phases on division Basis. Accordingly, the elections will be held in the villages under Narasapuram Revenue Division in the first phase followed by Kovvur division of West Godavari district in the second phase, Jangareddygudem division in the third phase and Eluru Revenue Division in the fourth phase.

Similarly, elections will be held for Parvatipuram division of Vizianagaram district in second phase and for Vizinagaram revenue division, elections will be held in the 3rd and 4th phases. While in Prakasam district Ongole division will have elections in the first phase followed by Kandukur in the second phase, Ongole Kandukuru in third phase and Markapuram in fourth phase respectively.