AP Grama Sachivalayam exams from September 20, candidates to have centres in 30 km radius

The written examinations for village and ward secretariat jobs in Andhra Pradesh is scheduled to be held from the September 20th to 26th of this month. Candidates who have applied for these examinations will be required to travel 30 km. Authorities are working hard to allocate test centers without exceeding the distance of 30 kms



The authorities have selected the written test centers keeping in view the candidates for Category-1 jobs who have applied up to a total of 4.57 lakh, including women candidates. With only 680 applicants for the posts of Sericulture Assistant, it was decided to conduct the examinations at the district headquarters. It is learnt that 14 types of written tests will be conducted for two sessions between the 20th and 26th of this month for seven days.



A total of 10,63,168 people applied for 16,208 jobs and a total of 4.57 lakh candidates will appear for the Category-1 posts on the first morning at 2,228 examination centers. As many as 2.24 lakh candidates will appear for the exam at 1,067 centers on the afternoon of the first day. While from the second day, a maximum of 516 and a minimum of 13 centers were set up for the candidates who applied for each written test. Panchayati Raj officials have already written a letter to RTC officials asking them to run buses to all areas during the written tests so that the candidates do not face transportation difficulties.



Candidates appearing for the examination are also advised to abide by the rules on hall tickets. Hall tickets for these exams can be downloaded from the official website http://wardsachivalayam.ap.gov.in/, http://gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in/ from the 12th of this month.

