AP grama Sachivalayam exams: Govt. to allow coronavirus patients for exam, sets up isolation rooms

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has brought the village secretariat system to ensure that all government schemes are delivered directly to the people, said Panchayati Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy. Minister Peddireddy held a video conference with District Collectors and SPs on Wednesday over the recruitment of Village and Ward Secretariat posts. Peddireddy made several suggestions to the authorities on this occasion and suggested that special care should be taken in the recruitment of secretarial posts.

He said on this occasion that 10,56,931 people applied for the 16,208 vacant posts, which will start from the 20th of this month. "We are conducting 14 types of tests in 7 days and set up isolation for candidates who are suffering from coronavirus," Peddyreddy said. Panchayati Raj Principal Secretary Gopala Krishna Dwivedi, PR Commissioner Girija Shankar, Municipal Administration Commissioner Vijay Kumar and others participated in the video conference.

After the video conference, Minister Peddireddy said, "Our state has gained a lot of recognition in the country due to the secretariat system. Each secretariat has 12 to 14 employees available with the recruitment of 1.10 lakh jobs in the last year. "There are vacancies in 14062 village secretariats and 2166 ward secretariats; we are conducting tests to fill those vacancies from the 20th of this month where 10 lakh people have downloaded hall tickets so far," Minister said.

Special rooms have been set up at the test centres for those who come in positive. He said he had spoken to the RTC for the transportation of candidates. On the other hand, it is learnt that some candidates are worried that the hall tickets have not downloaded to which the minister said that Hall tickets will be given only to those who have the required qualifications.