AP grama sachivalayam recruitment exams to begin today amid Coronavirus regulations

Examinations for the recruitment of posts in the village and ward secretariats will begin from today for 16,208 vacant posts across the state. A total of 10.56 lakh people are taking exams for posts in 13 categories. This is the first time millions of candidates have been writing the exams since the coronavirus spread. The exams will be held from September 20 to 26.

As per the schedule, examinations will be held every day from 10 am to 12.30 pm and from 2.30 pm to 5.00 pm in two sessions. Exam centers have also been set up at zonal centers as more candidates are applying for the first day exam. On the other hand, police have set up heavy security for the secretariat job tests. Officials said the candidates will not be allowed inside the test center if they are late. Candidates are advised to reach the examination centers in time wearing mask and sanitizer in the amid covid.



It is revealed that Coronavirus Positive‌ candidates are alloted isolation rooms and PPE kits were given to the invigilators in these rooms. Staff were specially hired to provide information to students without having to congregate.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, as many as 8,218 cases of corona have been reported across the state. Of these, 81,763 were active cases and 5,30,711 recovered from the corona. Another 58 recently died of corona, bringing the death toll to 5,302. The AP Medical Department said in the Health Bulletin to this effect.