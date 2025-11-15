AP growth engine for country: Lokesh

Visakhapatnam: Nara Lokesh, Minister for IT and HRD, on Friday said that Andhra Pradesh is transforming into a growth engine for the country.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the 30th CII partnership Summit here, he said Visakhapatnam would become a growth corridor for the state.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is in power in both Andhra Pradesh and at the Centre. So, there is a double-engine government in Andhra Pradesh now and all the investments that are made in the state are considered as the government’s investments, he said.

After the inaugural, Lokesh held a series of high-level meetings with global industry leaders who arrived in Visakhapatnam to take part in the summit that began on Friday. These meetings were aimed at accelerating the state’s industrial, renewable energy, coastal research, and manufacturing ecosystem.

The Minister held major discussions with Kirloskar Brothers Ltd., Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd., and representatives from James Cook University (Australia), followed by the signing of electronics sector MoUs worth Rs.27,909 crore.

Lokesh invited Alok Kirloskar, MD of Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL) to establish a hydro-turbine and solar pumping systems manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh in alignment with the state’s Green Hydrogen Valley vision and renewable energy goals.

He proposed setting up of a dedicated vertical turbine pump plant for irrigation, municipal, and industrial applications and suggested deploying IoT-based sewage pumping and water-management systems across industrial corridors, especially the Visakhapatnam–Chennai industrial corridor.

Given the rising demand for advanced safety systems in industrial clusters and smart cities, Lokesh pitched for the establishment of an SPP Pumps facility in the state to manufacture UL/FM-certified fire pumps and large valves (up to 2400 mm BFV).

Speaking on the occasion, Alok Kirloskar said that KBL exports to 80 countries and operates offices in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada and informed that the proposals mooted will be examined.

In a meeting with Sheegith Agarwal, MD of Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd. (SMEL), the Minister highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s favourable industrial environment and encouraged the company to establish a value-added downstream steel production unit in the state. Keeping the ensuing Rs.1.35 lakh crore ArcelorMittal Steel Plant coming up near Anakapalli, Lokesh urged Shyam Metalics to explore ancillary units in the region.

Lokesh also met Australia’s Consul-General Silai Zaki and representatives from James Cook University (JCU). He urged JCU to collaborate with Andhra Pradesh universities for coastal and maritime research, covering fisheries, aquaculture, and coastal ecosystem management.

A lot of stress was given to skill-development programmes in environmental management, healthcare and sustainable tourism. He also proposed joint studies on tropical diseases, rural healthcare, and pandemic preparedness, formation of a Tropical Water Research Group to build water-resource management expertise; and support for technology and policy research aligned with Andhra Pradesh’s green-energy goals.

In a major boost to Andhra Pradesh’s economic growth, 17 electronics companies signed MoUs worth Rs.27,909 crore in the presence of the Minister. The agreements are expected to generate 53,879 jobs across Andhra Pradesh.

Among other key MoUs, Yeemark Pvt Ltd inked the Rs.11,000 crore pact with the state government which would create 20,500 jobs, Daikin Airconditioning signed Rs.2,500 crore MoU and is expected to create 2,500 jobs. Epack Group signed Rs.1,416 crore MoU and plans to generate 5,322 jobs. Shyama SGS signs Rs.1,595 crore agreement to facilitate 1,894 jobs.