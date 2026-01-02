BSNL Rolls Out VoWiFi Calling Nationwide: What It Means And How To Turn It On

State-run telecom operator BSNL has finally joined the league of Indian carriers offering Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) calling support. The feature is now live for BSNL users across the country, bringing a much-needed boost to call quality, especially in areas where mobile network coverage is weak or inconsistent. Private operators like Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea have supported VoWiFi for years, and BSNL’s nationwide rollout marks an important step toward improving its user experience.

VoWiFi is designed to help subscribers stay connected even when cellular signals struggle to reach them. Whether you are indoors, in office buildings with thick walls, or in basements and low-signal zones, VoWiFi allows voice calls and messages to be routed through a nearby Wi-Fi network instead of relying solely on mobile towers.

What Is BSNL VoWiFi And How Does It Work?

According to BSNL, VoWiFi is an IMS-based service that enables seamless interaction between Wi-Fi and mobile networks to deliver clear and stable voice call quality. With VoWiFi enabled, users can make and receive voice calls and send messages over a Wi-Fi connection, without depending on mobile data strength.

One of the biggest advantages of VoWiFi is that it works automatically once enabled. There is no separate application to download, no additional charges, and no special configuration required beyond a simple setting on compatible smartphones. The feature is bundled directly into the phone’s network settings and activates when the device detects a strong Wi-Fi connection but weak mobile signal.

VoWiFi is particularly useful in “dark spots” where cellular coverage drops but Wi-Fi remains reliable. This includes homes, offices, malls, and underground locations. Calls placed over VoWiFi also use your existing mobile number, so the calling experience remains unchanged for both the caller and receiver.

How To Enable VoWiFi On BSNL

Enabling VoWiFi on a BSNL connection is straightforward and takes just a few steps:

Go to Settings on your smartphone

Tap on Mobile Network

Select SIM1 (or the SIM slot where your BSNL number is active)

Scroll down to find the Wi-Fi Calling option

Turn on the toggle to activate VoWiFi for your number

Once enabled, your phone will automatically switch to Wi-Fi calling when conditions are suitable. During an active VoWiFi call, you may notice a Wi-Fi icon appearing near the network indicator at the top of your screen, confirming that the call is being routed through Wi-Fi.

Device Compatibility And Availability

VoWiFi on BSNL will work only on smartphones that support the technology. Most modern Android and iOS devices already include VoWiFi support, but availability can vary depending on the model and software version. Users can check their device settings or visit the BSNL website for updated compatibility information.

With this rollout, BSNL users now gain access to a modern calling feature that significantly improves reliability and call clarity, especially in challenging network environments.