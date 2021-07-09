AP has right to use its allocated water: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Rayadurgam (Anantapur district): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made a thought-provoking observation on the ongoing Telangana- AP water imbroglio by questioning the irresponsible talk of Telangana ministers on the AP state's right to utilise its share of waters as per the tripartite agreement entered into by AP, Telangana and the Centre.

Addressing the state-level 'Rythu Dinothsavam' celebrations at the local high school grounds premises here on Thursday, the Chief Minister said that he is using the platform to set the record straight on the ongoing row between the two States by placing facts and figures before one and all.

On June 19, 2015, an agreement was signed between the two States and the Central government to utilize the allocated waters to the three regions of Telangana, Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema region which is 395 tmc feet, 365 tmc ft and 144 tmc ft respectively.

He said that he is at a loss to understand why AP is being faulted for using its share of waters in Srisailam reservoir which is when the water level rises to 881 feet based on which the Pothireddypadu lift irrigation project is being constructed when Telangana is fully utilizing its right to use waters below 800 tmc ft capacity in the reservoir to lift water to their projects.

He demanded to know what is wrong in lifting excess water (right of AP to use) from Srisailam to Pothireddypadu lift irrigation project in Rayalaseema when storage capacity climbs above 880 feet height.

Lambasting TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu for his irrational criticism of him on the inter-state row, Chief Minister Jagan Reddy fumed what was he doing when he (CBN) was the chief minister when Telangana was constructing the lift irrigation projects in Rangareddy, Dindi and Kalavakunti? Was he tending donkeys? he asked.

The Chief Minister stated that he understands that water is dearer to everyone and that he did not believe in making false claims or indulging in injustice to the neighbouring State. When Telangana can utilize its water rights fully why can't AP do it, he asked.

He stated that he never dabbled in politics of neighboring states be it Telangana, Karnataka or Tamil Nadu.

He reiterated that he was never interested in conflicts with any state and was only interested in protecting riparian agreement and the constitutional rights and privileges of AP state.