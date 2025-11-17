AP HC advocate fights for transgender women’s pension

Kurnool: A transgender woman from Kurnool town, who requested anonymity, continues to struggle for survival amid prolonged hardship and official neglect.

Though the government has introduced several welfare schemes for the transgender community, she stated that she has not yet been sanctioned a pension under the social security programme despite multiple applications.

Having lived in Kurnool for many years, she expressed deep anguish over being excluded from the list of beneficiaries.

With no stable source of income, she has been surviving on alms, often depending on the goodwill of strangers to meet her basic needs.

“There are days when I sleep on an empty stomach, but I still believe things will change,” she said, her voice reflecting both distress and resilience.

She lamented that a monthly pension would help her live with dignity and cover essential expenses such as food, rent and medical care.

“I do not want to depend on begging forever. I just want to live a normal, respectable life,” she appealed, urging the authorities to consider her case with compassion.

Members of the local transgender community echoed similar concerns, pointing out that many eligible individuals are yet to receive pensions or identity cards due to administrative delays.

They requested the government to ensure that all deserving persons are covered under welfare schemes without discrimination.

Supporting their appeal, the High Court Advocate M Syam Prasad urged the State government to expedite the sanction of pensions, ration cards, health support and other welfare benefits to transgender persons across the State.

He emphasized that social justice cannot be achieved unless the most marginalized communities receive timely assistance.

“Transgender persons continue to face severe economic hardship and societal stigma. It is the government’s responsibility to ensure that welfare schemes reach them without delay or prejudice,” he said.

Social activists in Kurnool have also appealed to the district administration to review pending, enrollment of new applications and ensure immediate sanction of benefits.

They stated that supporting vulnerable groups like the transgender community is vital for fostering an inclusive and humane society.

The struggles faced by the unnamed transgender woman highlight the larger challenges confronting the community, despite repeated assurances of welfare. Her plea stands as a compelling reminder that true empowerment begins with recognition, respect and access to basic rights.