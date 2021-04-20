AP High Court adjourns the judgement over the petition on Eluru Corporation Elections

The arguments on the appeals filed in connection with the election of Eluru Municipal Corporation are over. The bench comprising Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami and Justice Chagari Praveen Kumar adjourned the judgment. The single judge had earlier ordered a stay on the Eluru Municipal Corporation election on the ground that there were errors in the voters' list. TV Annapurna Sheshukumari, a candidate and state government, has filed separate appeals before the bench challenging this. The CJ-led division bench which heard the case, allowed the Eluru Corporation to conduct the elections and issued an interim order not to disclose the results.

The division bench heard the case again on Monday. After hearing the arguments of Advocate General Shriram on behalf of the government, he said that the single judge had implemented the orders given earlier to correct the mistakes. He said that if they feel that their names are incorrect in the voters' list, those persons have the option of resorting to the concerned authorities to rectify the mistakes. But the petitioners went to court and stayed the entire election process. Asked to allow the counting of votes and the disclosure of results.

Vedu Venkataramana, a senior lawyer representing Sheshukumari, said that it was not right to suspend the elections due to mistakes in the voters' list. Lawyers Posani Venkateshwar and Nimmagadda Venkateshwar, appearing for Chiranjeevi and others who had filed a petition with the single judge for stay of the polls, heard arguments that the appeals were not admissible and should be struck down. After hearing all the arguments, the division bench adjourned the judgment.