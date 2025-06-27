AP High Court adourns hearing in YS Jagan convoy accident case

The High Court has postponed the hearing for former Chief Minister and MLA YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, along with several others, following a case concerning a fatal accident in Rentapalla village, Palnadu district. Jagan is seeking to quash the case, which has garnered significant political attention.

The hearing took place on Thursday after a lunch motion petition was filed on Wednesday. The court instructed the police to refrain from taking any urgent action against the accused until a decision is reached on the quash petitions. The next hearing is scheduled for July 1.

The case revolves around the tragic death of a local man named Singayya, who was reportedly struck by Jagan's vehicle during a tour of the Palnadu district. Alongside Jagan, the case includes his car driver Ramana Reddy, personal assistant Nageshwar Reddy, and several YCP leaders, including YV Subbareddy, Perni Nani, and Vidadala Rajani, all of whom have filed separate quash petitions.