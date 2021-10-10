AP High Court bids farewell to CJ AK Goswami who was transferred to Chhattisgarh

It is known that Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court and Justice Arup Kumar Goswami, the current Chief Justice has been to Chhattisgarh.



In this context, a farewell function was held for Justice AK Goswami on Sunday. Earlier, the Chief Justice administered the oath of office to Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah, who was appointed as a High Court Judge.

The President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday approved the recommendations of the collegium headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana of the Supreme Court on September 16, proposing the names of Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma to AP and Telangana.