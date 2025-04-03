Live
AP High Court Denies Anticipatory Bail to YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy
Amravati: In a significant legal setback for YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP Mithun Reddy, the Andhra Pradesh High Court has dismissed his petition for anticipatory bail. The court's decision comes in light of allegations that Reddy was implicated in irregularities concerning the sale and manufacture of liquor during the YSRCP regime.
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had previously registered a case against the MP in connection with these allegations, prompting Reddy to seek anticipatory bail. However, the high court's recent ruling indicates that his request has been denied, which could have potential legal ramifications for the YSRCP member.
