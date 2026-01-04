Exciting Family Entertainment Set for Sankranthi

This Sankranthi, cinema-goers can look forward to a thrilling family-oriented film featuring the legendary Megastar, Chiranjeevi. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film promises a delightful experience for audiences, as indicated in the newly released trailer.

The trailer showcases how the narrative revolves around family dynamics, particularly highlighting the emotional depth brought by Nayanthara's character.

Director Anil Ravipudi's signature style is evident, striking a perfect balance between humour and heartfelt moments, ensuring that viewers are engaged throughout.

A standout moment in the trailer is the joyful entry of Venkatesh, whose dialogue exchange with Chiranjeevi adds to the anticipation.

Overall, this film is poised to be a guaranteed family feast, making its debut in cinemas on January 12th.



