AP High Court dismisses govt's review petition on Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme

The Krishna Devaraya varsity Association had earlier filed a challenge petition on the deposit of funds in the mothers' account on behalf of the private owners. The High Court, which conducted the hearing, quashed the orders of the government. It remains to be seen how the AP government will move forward on the latest verdict. After hearing the arguments of both parties, Justice Kongara Vijaya Lakshmi passed the final judgment on the bench's review petition. It directed that the money given under the Vidya Deevena scheme should be credited to the educational institutions rather than in the accounts of the mothers.

