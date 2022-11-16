  • Menu
AP High Court dismisses interim petitions on Amaravati Maha Padayatra

Highlights

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday dismissed the interim petitions and writ appeal filed in the High Court against the Amaravati Farmers' Padayatra.

In the judgment given by the single judge on Padayatra, the court made it clear that the petition filed by those not related to the matter concerned will not be allowed.

It held that filing a third party petition is not legal. The petitioners sought permission to participate in the padayatra on behalf of Raithanga Samakhya.

Dismissing the interim applications, the High Court held that even the writ appeal has no merit.

