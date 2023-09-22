  • Menu
AP High Court dismisses Naidu quash petition

The quash petition filed by Chandrababu's lawyers in the High Court on aAP Skill Development case has been dismissed. The High Court rejected the...

The quash petition filed by Chandrababu's lawyers in the High Court on aAP Skill Development case has been dismissed. The High Court rejected the argument put forth by Chandrababu's lawyers and did not accept the argument that the arrest made under Section 17A was invalid.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court agreed with the arguments presented by the CID (Criminal Investigation Department). The court ruled that the arrest was proper, the remand was proper, and the case should be investigated accordingly.


However, Naidu's legal team to move Supreme Court and also move bail petition in High Court.

Meanwhile, the ACB court to pronounce the verdict on Chandrababu Naidu custody petition at 2.30 PM as the High Court has dismissed the quash petition. It is likely that ACB court will give two days police custody to Naidu.


