AP High Court dismisses notification on online admissions for Intermediate

Amaravati: The AP High Court on Monday dismissed the notification issued by the Intermediate Board for online admissions to Intermediate classes.

It may be noted that the High Court reserved the judgement on the petition filed against online admissions by junior college managements and some students on August 26.

The advocates on behalf of the petitioners argued that the Intermediate Board stated that online admissions system was introduced in view of prevailing Covid pandemic.

On the other hand the State government decided to commence classes for Intermediate second year students from September 16. They argued that the students are losing the choice of their college for admissions due to the online admission system.

The advocates on behalf of the State government informed the court that the government has taken the decision of online admissions due to Covid pandemic as the Supreme Court made it clear that the State government has to take responsibility in case of death of any students while conducting examinations.

The High Court dismissed the notification issued by the Intermediate Board on online admissions to Intermediate and asked the board to make admissions following the previous system.