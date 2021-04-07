AP High Court Division Bench To Hear SEC House Motion Petition On MPTC, ZPTC Elections

The Division Bench of Andhra Pradesh High Court has accepted the House Motion Petition filed by State Election Commission on the Parishad elections in the state. The House motion petition will come for hearing today. In Andhra Pradesh, the High Court has given a single bench interim order on Tuesday staying the ZPTC and MPTC elections.

Recalling the Supreme Court's ruling that there should be four weeks of Model Code of Conduct before polling, the High Court directed that further action be not taken on the notification issued by the SEC earlier in this month.

However, the state election commission appeal against the judgment of the single judge of the high court imposing stay on the ZPTC and MPTC elections.

The SEC reported to the Division Bench that it was inappropriate for the High Court to interfere in the election process after the notification was given. The state election commission said the polls were being held early so as not to disrupt the covid vaccination. The verdict is expected to be heard today.