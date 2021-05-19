AP High Court fumes at govt. for not following magistrate court orders, issues contempt notices

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has expressed anger over the AP government in the case of the arrest of Narsapuram MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju. The High Court has heard a petition filed by the AP government seeking quashing of the magistrate's court order asked the government why it did not enforce the magistrate's orders. It was outraged that no action was taken even though a copy of the order was given at 11pm.

The court ordered the Judicial Registrar to issue court contempt notices to the government in the matter. The court recalled Supreme Court comments that the courts would respond if fundamental rights were violated and ordered to give notices to Additional DG of CID NHO. It is learned that Raghurama was arrested by the CID last Friday. The MP then alleged that he was beaten by some people. With this, the court directed to conduct medical examinations.



The report was handed over after conducting it at Guntur GGH. Raghurama, however, approached the Supreme Court on medical examinations where it ordered the examinations to be conducted at the Secunderabad Army Hospital. The examinations were conducted there and the reports were handed over to the Supreme Court by the Telangana High Court in a sealed cover.

