AP High Court gives green signal for counting of ZPTC and MPTC election votes

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has given the green signal for the counting of ZPTC and MPTC election votes and to announce the results. It is learned that the High Court single judge bench on May 21 ruled that the SEC had not complied with the rules in conducting the elections on April 8.



However, the SEC and some contestants in the elections have appealed to the high court challenging the verdict and the court had heard the petition on August 5 and the bench comprising Chief Justice AK Goswami and Justice J Umadevi reserved the verdict and delivered it today.



Earlier, the High Court single judge bench on May 21 ruled that the ZPTC and MPTC elections held on April 8 should be canceled stating that the notification issued on April 1 was contrary to the Supreme Court order to impose the Election Code four weeks before the polling date.



The High Court stayed the orders given by the single judge bench on May 21 to give fresh notification to conduct the elections from where the election process had stopped and reserved its verdict. Subsequently the court delivered the verdict on Thursday.

