AP High Court grants bail for Koganti Sambasiva Rao in AP Fibernet scam case

Koganti Sambasiva Rao, an IRTS officer arrested two days ago in a case related to Andhra Pradesh State FiberNet Limited (APSFL) has been granted bail in the High Court. The petition filed by him yesterday seeking dismissal of the case registered by the CID along with the interim bail petition was heard today. The Supreme Court Advocate Adinarayana Rao made arguments on behalf of the petitioner.



The petitioner told the court that he would lose his job if he did not get bail within 48 hours. After hearing the arguments, the High Court granted conditional bail to Sambasiva Rao.



It is learned that CID officials on Saturday arrested Sambasiva Rao in a case registered against him for allegedly binding the first phase tenders for APSFL to Terra Software Pvt Ltd during the last government tenure.



The CID has registered an FIR against 19 people accused of being involved in a scandal in the AP fiber grid project. It is alleged that a scam of about Rs 2,000 crore took place.



The CID officials said the blacklisted companies were given the opportunity by the previous government and were found to have cheated with forgery documents. The CID had repeatedly questioned Vemuri Hari Prasad and Sambasiva Rao in connection with the case last week.