AP High Court hears petition on covid-19 status in state, asks about measures taken ahead of third wave

The Andhra Pradesh High Court held an inquiry into the corona conditions in the state. The court ordered the state what plan was prepared to counter the third wave of coronavirus, which is expected in next three months. Have medical teams taken steps to increase it? Asked the court.



The court which has made several suggestions to the government to take immediate action to combat the third wave. It also advised that those who wrote the MBBS exams could be hired on a temporary basis.



On the other hand, the High Court also heard the petition on Anandaiah medicine Krishnapatnam in Nellore district. The government explained to the High Court that it had received a report on Anandaiah's eye drops and asserted that there have side effects. The government told the court that packing and storage of the drug could take anywhere from a month to three months and made it clear that there was a possibility of delivery after three months. The High Court adjourned the hearing in the wake of the lunch break. Afterwards, the bench will hear the arguments of the petitioners.



The lastest health bulletin released by the state government on Wednesday, states 12,768 new cases out of 98.048 samples tested taking the total number of cases to 17,17,156 cases. The death toll has also increased and about 98 people have been dead on Wednesday taking the total deaths to 11,132 while the recoveries has been increasing daily with as many as 15,612 people recovering from dreadful virus in the last twenty four hours. The active cases stand at 1,43,795 till date.



