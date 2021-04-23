AP High Court issues interim orders over sale of govt. lands in Visakhapatnam

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday has given interim orders on the sale of government lands in Visakhapatnam. The court has directed the government to stop the sale of lands untill further orders. The state government had earlier issued notification for sale of land at five places in the city.

The High Court has heard a petition filed challenging the decision. The petitioner explained to the court that stay orders were issued earlier on sale of lands in the state in the name of Build‌ AP.

Upon hearing the arguments, the High Court clarified that the directives would apply to the sale of land in Visakhapatnam and ordered that the tenders would not be finalised and issued interim orders.

The court directed to take a decision on the finalisation of the tender subject to the final judgment.