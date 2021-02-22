AP High Court issues orders on SEC's contempt petition, asks two govt. officials to appear in the court

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday heard a contempt of court petition filed by the state Election Commission. Former CS Nilam Sawhney and Principal Secretary, Panchayati Raj Gopala Krishna Dwivedi have been directed to appear before the court. The court has asked the duo to attend the court on March 22 for not responding to the SEC orders to co-operate on the conduction of the local body elections and adjourned the hearing. It is learnt that the SEC had earlier filed a contempt of court petition alleging that the state government was not cooperating with it.

The High Court had earlier directed the government to co-operate with the SEC in conducting the panchayat elections. The election process, as stated in the orders regarding the required funding. The SEC counsel pointed out to the High Court that the SEC had repeatedly ordered for the video conference to be held but did not co-operate.

The SEC said that he was cooperating with SEC only after the Supreme Court orders and had not cooperated in the past and had not received any assistance. The High Court, after considering the arguments of the SEC counsel, directed the authorities to state as to why they did not co-operate with SEC and asked to appear in the High Court on March 22.







