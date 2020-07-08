MLA Atchannaidu who was arrested in the ESI scam, has given relief from the Andhra Pradesh High Court. The High Court has ordered the Atchannaidu be shifted to a private hospital for better treatment. However, government lawyer has objected to this move asserting that the superintendent of the government hospital has to confirm to which hospital Atchannaidu had to be taken. The court rejected the government advocate's argument and ordered government to shift Atchannaidu to Guntur Ramesh Hospital. Former minister and TDPwho was arrested in the ESI scam, has given relief from the. The High Court has ordered the Atchannaidu be shifted to a private hospital for better treatment. However, government lawyer has objected to this move asserting that the superintendent of the government hospital has to confirm to which hospital Atchannaidu had to be taken. The court rejected the government advocate's argument and ordered government to shift Atchannaidu to Guntur Ramesh Hospital.

The petition was filed in the high court alleging government for forcibly taking him to the District Jail. Also a Lunch Motion petition was filed by his Lawyer in High Court on his behalf requesting to give orders to shift him to a private hospital as his health condition is not good.

The high court has given verdict on the petition and dismissed all petitions filed by Atchannaidu for bail. With the High Court ruling, it remains to be seen to which hospital would Atchannaidu be moved.