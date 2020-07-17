AP High Court orders Nimmagadda Ramesh to meet governor to enforce its judgement

The petition on the Andhra Pradesh SEC affair was heard in the state High Court on Friday. It is learnt that Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has filed a petition in the High Court against not appointing him as SEC. The High Court questioned the government as to why Nimmagadda was not appointed despite the Supreme Court's refusal to stay the verdict. The High Court directed the government to file a counter-affidavit and adjourned the next hearing to next Friday.

The AP High Court has made key references to Nimmagadda's case where it ( High Court ) ordered Nimmagadda to meet the governor requesting to enforce the judgment. However, Nimmagadda's lawyer told the court that he had made an appointment to meet the governor. It became interesting to see what kind of instructions the court would make on next Friday.

It is known that the local body elections were postponed at a time when covid-19 was spreading while Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar was the SEC. Meanwhile, Jagan Mohan Reddy government took this matter seriously and brought a special ordinance and removed him from office. Nimmagadda appealed to the High Court, which ruled in his favor while the Andhra Pradesh government has approached the Supreme Court challenging the High Court judgment. But the Supreme Court also refused to grant the stay. Recently, the Supreme Court adjourned the hearing of the case.