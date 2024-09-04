Live
- CM Shinde asks administration to step up relief works in rain-hit Marathwada and Vidarbha
- There is time and procedure for govt to act: Kerala MLA on charges against ADGP
- Union Cabinet Approves 730 New Private FM Radio Channels in 234 Cities
- HYDRA Commissioner Ranganath Warns Against Extortion in the Name of 'HYDRA'
- PM Modi holds delegation-level talks with Sultan of Brunei, later departs for Singapore
- Sonu Sood Provides Email ID for Direct Help to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
- Instagram Now Lets Public Comments on Stories: How It Works
- iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max: Expected Battery and Fast Charging Upgrades
- ‘The Buckingham Murders’ Trailer: Kareena Kapoor Takes on a Complex Detective Role
- Radhika Sarathkumar Calls for Solidarity After Rajinikanth’s Comments on Hema Committee Report
Just In
AP High Court rejects Bail Petitions of Jogi Ramesh in attack on Naidu's residence case
Andhra Pradesh High Court has rejected multiple anticipatory bail petitions, including those filed by former minister Jogi Ramesh in the case pertaining to attack on CM Chandrababu Naidu's residence.
Andhra Pradesh High Court has rejected multiple anticipatory bail petitions, including those filed by former minister Jogi Ramesh in the case pertaining to attack on CM Chandrababu Naidu's residence.
On Wednesday, the court dismissed plea related to anticipatory bail in an alleged attack on Naidu's residence, while also denying anticipatory bail to several leaders of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) involved in a 2021 attack on the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) central office.
Devineni Avinash, Talashila Raghuram, Nandigam Suresh, Lella Appireddy, and others sought anticipatory bail, contending that the state-led investigation had become politically motivated following the recent change in power. However, the court dismissed the petition.