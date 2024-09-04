AP High Court rejects Bail Petitions of Jogi Ramesh in attack on Naidu's residence case

Andhra Pradesh High Court has rejected multiple anticipatory bail petitions, including those filed by former minister Jogi Ramesh in the case pertaining to attack on CM Chandrababu Naidu's residence.

On Wednesday, the court dismissed plea related to anticipatory bail in an alleged attack on Naidu's residence, while also denying anticipatory bail to several leaders of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) involved in a 2021 attack on the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) central office.

Devineni Avinash, Talashila Raghuram, Nandigam Suresh, Lella Appireddy, and others sought anticipatory bail, contending that the state-led investigation had become politically motivated following the recent change in power. However, the court dismissed the petition.