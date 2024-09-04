  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AP High Court rejects Bail Petitions of Jogi Ramesh in attack on Naidu's residence case

Andhra Pradesh High Court
x

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Highlights

Andhra Pradesh High Court has rejected multiple anticipatory bail petitions, including those filed by former minister Jogi Ramesh in the case pertaining to attack on CM Chandrababu Naidu's residence.

Andhra Pradesh High Court has rejected multiple anticipatory bail petitions, including those filed by former minister Jogi Ramesh in the case pertaining to attack on CM Chandrababu Naidu's residence.

On Wednesday, the court dismissed plea related to anticipatory bail in an alleged attack on Naidu's residence, while also denying anticipatory bail to several leaders of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) involved in a 2021 attack on the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) central office.

Devineni Avinash, Talashila Raghuram, Nandigam Suresh, Lella Appireddy, and others sought anticipatory bail, contending that the state-led investigation had become politically motivated following the recent change in power. However, the court dismissed the petition.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick