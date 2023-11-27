AP High Court reserves judgment on Chandrababu's anticipatory bail petition in liquor case

Vijayawada: Arguments in the AP High Court on anticipatory bail petitions filed by TDP chief Chandrababu and former minister Kollu Ravindra in the liquor case have ended.

After hearing the arguments of both sides, the High Court reserved its verdict. It directed the CID not to take any hasty steps till it delivers the verdict. On the other hand, the Supreme Court reserved the judgment on Chandrababu's quash petition in the skill development case.

The judgment in this case is likely to be pronounced on Tuesday.