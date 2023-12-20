AP High Court reserves verdict on Naidu's bail plea in free sand case

Andhra Pradesh High Court has reserved the verdict on the petition filed by former Chief Minister and TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu seeking anticipatory bail petition in the free sand case.

Chandrababu's lawyers and the CID presented their arguments on the bail petition, and after both sides concluded their arguments, the bench reserved its judgment on the matter. Senior Supreme Court advocate Siddharth Luthra represented Chandrababu, while AG Sriram represented the CID during the hearing.

The Andhra Pradesh CID has registered a case against Chandrababu Babu, alleging that the free sand policy resulted in a loss to the state exchequer.