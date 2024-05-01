High anticipation surrounds the release of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ first single

As excitement continues to build for one of the most anticipated pan-Indian releases of the year, “Pushpa 2: The Rule”, fans are eagerly anticipating the unveiling of its first single, Pushpa Pushpa. The film, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles and directed by Sukumar, is set to hit cinemas on August 15, 2024, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Scheduled for release today at 05:04 PM across six Indian languages, the first single is composed by the renowned Devi Sri Prasad and sung by the talented Nakash Aziz in Telugu. Fans are eagerly awaiting this musical treat, which is expected to further heighten anticipation for the film.

“Pushpa 2: The Rule” boasts a stellar cast, including Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Jagadeesh, and others, alongside Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film has been generating buzz with its captivating promotional material and posters, setting the stage for what promises to be an electrifying cinematic spectacle upon its release.