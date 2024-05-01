‘Salaar 2’ to roll cameras from May end; release plans unveiled

After the resounding success of "Salaar," Prabhas is gearing up to grace the silver screen once again with "Kalki 2898 AD." With the shooting for this futuristic sci-fi flick concluded, Prabhas is wasting no time as reports surface of his impending return to the sets for "Salaar 2." This exciting development has sparked a wave of anticipation among fans eagerly awaiting the next chapter in the saga.

According to sources in Bollywood media, Prabhas is slated to kickstart filming for "Salaar 2" by the end of May. The buzz surrounding this announcement indicates the immense excitement surrounding the continuation of the gripping narrative that captivated audiences worldwide in its predecessor.









Scheduled to commence at the renowned Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, the initial 10-day shoot will witness the reunion of Prabhas and Salaar 2, Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kalki 2898 AD, Prashanth Neel, Entertainment, promising a powerhouse performance from the dynamic duo. Director Prashanth Neel and his team have reportedly fine-tuned the script, incorporating valuable feedback garnered from the audience's reception of the first installment.









Anticipation is at an all-time high as industry insiders hint at a theatrical release for "Salaar 2" in December 2025. Backed by the esteemed production house Hombale Films, the sequel is expected to raise the bar even higher, delivering another adrenaline-fueled cinematic extravaganza. With promises of groundbreaking casting choices set to elevate the sequel's appeal, fans are eagerly awaiting further updates as Prabhas embarks on yet another thrilling cinematic journey.

