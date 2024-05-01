Live
Just In
Eluru: YSRHU organises academic council meet
The 31st Academic Council meeting of Dr YSR Horticultural University was held on Tuesday.
Eluru: The 31st Academic Council meeting of Dr YSR Horticultural University was held on Tuesday. All the members of Academic Council, university officers, Dr Veena Gupta, principal scientist, NBPGR, New Delhi, Ritu Jain, principal scientist, IARI, New Delhi and Dr R Sharada Jayalakshmi Devi, Vice-Chancellor of ANGRAU as expert member participated under chairmanship of Dr T Janakiram, Vice- Chancellor of Dr YSRHU.
It was resolved for the establishment of a new Horticultural Food Processing Polytechnic at Dhone, Nandyal district under Dr YSR Horticultural University.
In order to improve the standards of PG education at Dr YSRHU, the resolutions have been made on utilisation of CeRA resources to enhance the quality of research publication, implementation of teaching assistantship to postgraduate students as per BSMA regulations of ICAR in accordance with NEP-2020.