AP High Court reserves verdict on petition against GO 1

It is known that a petition has been filed in the AP High Court against GO No. 1 brought by the AP government. Arguments on that petition ended in Andhra Pradesh High Court. Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra announced that he is reserving the judgment after the arguments were completed on Tuesday.

The lawyer for petitioner asked the High Court bench to continue the suspension of GO No. 1. But the court refused. During the arguments of the previous day, the Chief Justice severely criticized the behavior of the vacation bench.

The government of Andhra Pradesh has imposed restrictions on the public meetings and rallies following the couple of stampede incidents in Kandukur and Guntur.