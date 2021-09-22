AP High Court suspends GO over the appointment of special invitees to TTD Board

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday gave a rude shock to the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government suspending the GO issued by the government appointing TTD board special invitees. The High Court also made serious comments on the appointment of the governing body and asked the government to file the counter and adjourned for four weeks.



BJP leader Bhanu Prakash Reddy has filed a petition regarding the appointment of the TTD governing council. As soon as the court opened on Tuesday, counsel for petitioner Bhanu Prakash Reddy requested the bench headed by CJ Arup Kumar Goswami to hold an urgent hearing on the case.



Responding to this, the court questioned the urgency of the matter. The lawyer replied that board members and special invitees were likely to be sworn in. The court which considered those details said it would hold a hearing on Wednesday. The advocate PVJ Umesh Chandra who argued on behalf of another petitioner Kakumanu Lalith Kumar, founder of Hindu Janshakti Welfare Association said that their case would be heard on Wednesday.



The petitioners allege that the appointment was made in violation of the Endowment Department Act. They argued that having more than 80 members on the board was against the rules. The High Court today heard the petitions and suspended the GO.