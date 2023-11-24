  • Menu
AP High Court adjourns hearing of Naidu's anticipatory bail plea in IRR case to November 29

The AP High Court will resume the hearing of the former CM Chandrababu Naidu's anticipatory bail plea, who is included as A-2 in the Inner Ring Road case.

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has postponed the hearing of anticipatory bail petition of TDP chief Chandrababu in the IRR case to November 29. The High Court has instructed that no immediate action be taken against Chandrababu until further orders are provided in the case.

Additionally, the hearing for Chandrababu's anticipatory bail petition in the sand policy case has also been postponed to the 30th of this month.

It may be recalled that former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's lawyer concluded their arguments, and Attorney General (AG) has to present their arguments. However, the court adjourned the hearing to November 29.


