AP High Court to continue hearing Naidu's bail plea in IRR case tomorrow

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has heard the anticipatory bail petition of TDP chief Chandrababu in the Inner Ring Road (IRR) case. Chandrababu's lawyers have presented their arguments during the hearing and later the court has adjourned the hearing and it will resume on Friday. The lawyer representing the Crime Investigation Department (CID) will present their arguments.

The CID has registered a case against Chandrababu for alleged irregularities in the alignment of the Inner Ring Road. Chandrababu had approached the High Court seeking anticipatory bail in this matter.

The High Court has also taken up the petition filed by Chandrababu and former minister Kollu Ravindra in the liquor case. The court will conduct an investigation into this matter as well.