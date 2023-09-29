AP High Court to hear Chandrababu's bail plea in IRR case, family to meet Naidu in jail today

A hearing will take place in Andhra Pradesh High Court regarding TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu's anticipatory bail plea in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road case. The trial is scheduled to begin at 2:15 PM. While, Chandrababu's lawyer, Luthra, has already presented his arguments in this case, the government's lawyer will have the opportunity to present their arguments.

In a related development, Nara Lokesh, another has also filed an anticipatory bail petition in the High Court in the same case as the CID has included Lokesh as A14 in the memo filed in the ACB court. Lokesh has appealed the High Court seeking an order to prevent the CID from arresting him. A hearing on this petition is likely to take place today.

Chandrababu Naidu is currently in judicial remand at Rajahmundry Central Jail, as he has completed 20 days since his arrest in the skill development case. The hearing for the quash petition filed by Chandrababu in the Supreme Court has been postponed to October 3.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government has filed a caveat petition in the Supreme Court seeking to hear their arguments while taking up Naidu's quash petition. The government is contemplating to putforth the arguments and evidences before Supreme Court in the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development case.





Chandrababu Naidu's family will be meeting him in the Rajahmundry Central Jail today.



