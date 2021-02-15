AP High Court to hear Kodali Nani's petition today against SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh's orders

Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies minister Kodali Nani House motion petition will be heard in the High Court today. The trial is set to begin at 2:15 p.m. Kodali Nani's lawyer told the high court that the latter has no spoke anything filthy on SEC and commission. However, SEC's lawyer replied that Nani's comments could not be compared to anyone else's and asked the High Court to examine the video footage of Nani's remarks. However, the High Court said that they could not file the video footage to which the lawyer for SEC said that they would provide the video footage themselves. With this, the court gave nod for examination of video footage today.

Earlier, Minister Kodali Nani's media conference on Friday sparked a controversy. The Commissioner issued a show-cause notice to Minister Kodali that the remarks made by the Minister towards SEC and Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh were objectionable and could tarnish the reputation of SEC and sought explanation by the evening of the same day. But due to the unsatisfactory explanation given by the minister, he could not speak to the media till the 21st of this month and banned from speaking to meetings and groups.

The minister on Saturday filed an House Motion Petition in the High Court against those orders. The trial was held on Sunday and continued today. It remains to be seen whether Kodali Nani gets relief in the High Court.