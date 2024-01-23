AP High Court to take up urgent hearing of bail petition of accused in Kodikathi case

A petition has been filed in the High Court seeking an urgent hearing for the bail petition of Srinivas an accused in the Kodikathi case.

The petition was filed by Paleti Mahesh, the state president of Samata Sainik Dal and an eminent high court lawyer, on behalf of Kodikatti Srinu.

The High Court has allowed the petition, and the hearing of the bail petition will be conducted today by Justice Durgaprasad's bench.