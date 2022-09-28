AP Home Minister Taneti Vanitha gives awards to Trained Canines

Mangalagiri: Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Taneti Vanitha attended the passing out parade of Canines, 20th batch, at 6th APSP battalion in Mangalgiri here on Wednesday.

The Home Minister has presented the awards to the trained dogs which were excelled during the training programme.

Speaking on the occasion, the Home Minister said there were 177 dogs at present in dog squad of Andhra Pradesh Intelligence Security Wing and another 35 will be added with these new ones. She announced that the state government has issued orders to appoint veterinary specialists to take care of the health of these dogs.

MLA Alla Rama Krishna Reddy, Home Principal Secretary Harish Kumar Gupta, Intelligence DG Seetharamanjaneyulu and other officials were present on the occasion.