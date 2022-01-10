AP Imposes Night Curfew

Vijayawada: With rapid surge in Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, the State Government on Monday imposed night curfew from January 10. The curfew shall be in force from 11 pm to 5 am daily until further announcement.

This has left those who wanted to go to their native places from Telangana little disappointed as they will now have to alter their travel plans. Even operating night buses would be a problem.

The Government has warned the people against breaching the orders and asked them to strictly adhere to the norms.

Other related restrictions have also come into force from Monday. This decision followed a review meeting by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy with the health department officials.

All Covid-19 centres in the constituencies must be fully equipped and readied to meet any eventuality, the CM said. The Government has already declared Sankranti holidays for schools, colleges, and other educational institutions till January 16.

He said that those not wearing masks should be fined and Covid restrictions should be enforced in all shops, malls, and business establishments across the State. It has been observed that hardly anyone was wearing a mask and those who wore were not covering their nose and mouth. Even the politicians, including ministers, do not wear masks.

The Chief Minister also directed that not more than 200 people should congregate in public places and only 100 people should be allowed in closed places like halls. Theatres should function at 50 per cent capacity leaving one seat between each other and masks should be worn all the time in the cinema halls.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the Covid protocol should be followed in all religious places where physical distance should be observed and compulsory wearing of masks. However, there is no mention about rooster fight restrictions. Every year despite police refusing permissions, they continue to take place.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to take stock of the medicines used for treatment of the pandemic and go for the procurement, if necessary, at once. The CM said the calls to free toll number of 104 for Covid-19 should be answered without fail.