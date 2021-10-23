AP inter 2021 supplementary results to be released today

Intermediate advanced supplementary results 2021 to be released today by the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (APBIE) at 5 pm today. This is the time that the intermediate board evaluated answer scripts online for the vocational and some other minor subjects.

After the declaration of results, students can apply for recounting or revivification of the answer scripts online from October 26 to November 2. Students have to pay Rs 260 for recounting per subject and Rs 1,300 for revivification and scan copy of the answer scripts.

Around 3,24,800 intermediate first year students (regular and vocational) were appeared for the exam and a total of 14,950 second year students both regular and vocational were appeared for the advanced supplementary exams.

Candidates can visit bie.ap.gov.in, examresults.ap.nic.in, results.apcfss.in to download the results. Meanwhile, the short memos can be downloaded from bie.ap.gov.in.