AP Inter board fires on private colleges over unauthorised admissions, directs to refund the fee

The Board of Intermediate Secretary V. Rama Krishna said that he was aware that owners and principals of some private junior colleges had made unauthorised admissions for the 2021–22 academic year. He asserted that they would not allow such admissions under any circumstances. He issued a statement to this effect on Wednesday. "The Inter Board said admissions for this academic year are being conducted online," he said.



However, before the notification of admissions was issued and the process of online admissions was not started, some students got admissions in some colleges. They were informed that the fees were also paid. Those admissions were invalid and the respective colleges were ordered to immediately refund the fees paid by the students.



Rama Krishna directed the RIOs (Regional Inspection Officers) to identify such colleges and take action as per the regulations, including revocation of accreditation.