AP Inter Practical Hall Tickets Released

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), has released hall tickets for the Intermediate Practical Examinations scheduled to begin on 1 February 2026.

According to official sources, hall tickets have been made available from Saturday, 24 January, and Inter Second Year (Senior Inter) students appearing for the practical examinations can download them from the board’s official website, bie.ap.gov.in . The practical examinations will be conducted from 1 to 10 February 2026.

It is already known that the Intermediate First and Second Year Public Examinations for the academic year 2025–26 will commence across the state from 23 February. The practical examinations for general courses will be held between 1 and 10 February, while vocational course practicals are scheduled from 27 January to 10 February. Inter practicals will be conducted in two sessions each day, from 9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm.

Meanwhile, the Intermediate Education Board has directed all junior colleges to conduct this year’s practical examinations under CCTV surveillance. As part of measures to curb irregularities, examination centres have been instructed to install CCTV cameras, which will be connected directly to the board’s office for monitoring.

The Inter public examinations are scheduled to be held from 23 February to 24 March 2026, as per the official timetable.